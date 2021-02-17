iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,982,000 after purchasing an additional 145,006 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 94,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDN opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.