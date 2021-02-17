iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Stake Increased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HEFA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 241.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of HEFA opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

