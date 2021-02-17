Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 49,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Iron Mountain Company Profile
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.
