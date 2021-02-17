Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Down 31.8% in January

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,980,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the January 14th total of 49,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,578,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,871,000 after buying an additional 362,165 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 457,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,173,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after buying an additional 780,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

