IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Short Interest Update

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the January 14th total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 32.0% during the third quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 549,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in IRadimed by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 420,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 19.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in IRadimed by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IRadimed by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 738,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,019. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

