IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.45.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $262.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at $4,278,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.