IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

NASDAQ IPGP traded down $18.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.66. 13,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.69. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

