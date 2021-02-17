iPath US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUL) Trading Down 1%

iPath US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN (NYSEARCA:DTUL) shares dropped 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.19 and last traded at $75.19. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 2-year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.