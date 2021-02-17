iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:BTYS) Trading Down 0.4%

iPath Series B US Treasury 10-year Bear ETN (NYSEARCA:BTYS)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.37. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 800% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

