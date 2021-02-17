ION (ION) Reaches Market Cap of $287,116.12

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market capitalization of $287,116.12 and $30.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 96.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00292327 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.81 or 0.03202821 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00050917 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,531,004 coins and its circulating supply is 13,631,004 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

