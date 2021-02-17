Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. Invitation Homes updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.09-1.19 EPS.

INVH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.75. 14,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.73.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

