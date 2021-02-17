Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.88 Million

Brokerages predict that Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) will post $44.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the highest is $45.39 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $45.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $177.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $177.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $182.69 million, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $187.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.33. 28,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,503. The company has a market capitalization of $938.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.80. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

