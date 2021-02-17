Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Krones AG (KRN.F) (KRN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Krones AG (KRN.F) (ETR: KRN) recently:

2/16/2021 – Krones AG (KRN.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Krones AG (KRN.F) was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Krones AG (KRN.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Krones AG (KRN.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Krones AG (KRN.F) was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Krones AG (KRN.F) was given a new €81.00 ($95.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €77.80 ($91.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a PE ratio of -178.44. Krones AG has a twelve month low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a twelve month high of €74.90 ($88.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of €69.10 and a 200-day moving average of €60.05.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

