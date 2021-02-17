Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 11,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 384,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

