Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 50,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

