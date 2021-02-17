Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Shares Up 0.5%

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.19 and last traded at $92.19. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.69.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 67,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

