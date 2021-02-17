Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.59

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $75.59 and traded as high as $77.41. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXC. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,613,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth $368,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

