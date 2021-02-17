Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:TAO)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.93. 24,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 31,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.93.

Invesco China Real Estate ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TAO)

Guggenheim China Real Estate ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures and monitors the performance of the investable universe of publicly traded companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) deriving their revenues from real estate development, management and/or ownership of property in the People’s Republic of China or the Special Administrative Regions of China, which are Hong Kong and Macau.

