Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NYSEARCA:ADRD)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.23. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.