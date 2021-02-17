Intrinsyc Technologies (TSE:ITC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intrinsyc Technologies Corp (TSE:ITC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.75. Intrinsyc Technologies shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 4,720 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.07 million and a P/E ratio of -54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Intrinsyc Technologies Company Profile (TSE:ITC)

Intrinsyc Technologies Corporation provides solutions for the development and production of mobile, embedded, and Internet of Things devices in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Embedded Computing Hardware; and Services and Software.

