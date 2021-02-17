International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the January 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. International Petroleum has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.85.

IPCFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on International Petroleum from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Petroleum from $3.85 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of International Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada; Bertam, Malaysia; and Paris and Aquitaine Basins, France. As at December 31, 2019, it had a proved and probable reserves of 300 million barrels of oil equivalents.

