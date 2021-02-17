International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,750 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in International Paper were worth $12,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 149.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in International Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in International Paper by 12.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in International Paper by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

