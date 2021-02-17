International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,000,000 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 29,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,150,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,271. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

