Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 893,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.