Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) Shares Gap Up to $1.10

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02). Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01), with a volume of 48,242 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.94.

About Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) (LON:IDHC)

Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc, a consumer healthcare company, provides various medical diagnostics services to patients. It offers approximately 1,400 diagnostic test services, including immunology, microbiology, haematology, endocrinology, clinical chemistry, molecular biology, cytogenetics, histopathology, and radiology.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Diagnostics Holdings plc (IDHC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.