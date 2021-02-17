INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.87

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 3464481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $13,608,000.

About INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.