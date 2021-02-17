Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 16.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CF Industries by 173.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 92,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

