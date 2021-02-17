Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $460,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54.

