Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 502 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $134.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $134.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

