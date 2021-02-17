Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,397,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

