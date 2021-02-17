Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $233,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

