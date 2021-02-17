Insider Selling: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Sells 267 Shares of Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 267 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $10,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brett A. Ritchie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $730.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 342.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMAX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

