Insider Selling: National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) Insider Sells 982 Shares of Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX) (ASX:NAB) insider Philip Chronican sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$100.00 ($71.43), for a total value of A$98,200.00 ($70,142.86).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$15.52.

About National Australia Bank Limited (NAB.AX)

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; Corporate Functions and Other; and MLC Wealth segments.

