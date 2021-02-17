Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells 33,334 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director David A. Friedman sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $712,014.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,026 shares in the company, valued at $555,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,813. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

