Insider Selling: Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells 23,476 Shares of Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. 104,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $33.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

LE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

