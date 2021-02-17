Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Claudia Ordonez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $64,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 109,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 886.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

