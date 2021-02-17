Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Sells 12,661 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $219,794.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.38 million, a PE ratio of -70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. DSP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Get DSP Group alerts:

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DSP Group by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,572,000 after buying an additional 760,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,768,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DSP Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DSP Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 146,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 117,197 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSPG. Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.