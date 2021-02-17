Insider Selling: Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.87. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

