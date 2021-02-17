Insider Buying: Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) CFO Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) CFO Matthew Alan Switzer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 98,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,770. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.02. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Bancorp of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia by 14.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

