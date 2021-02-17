Insider Buying: Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Purchases 333,333 Shares of Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) insider Ian Smith bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,999.97 ($19,999.98).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Rex Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for copper, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its flagship project is the Hillside project located in Yorke Peninsula, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

