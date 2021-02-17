Insider Buying: Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Insider Purchases 333,333 Shares of Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) insider Ian Smith bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,999.97 ($19,999.98).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
About Rex Minerals
