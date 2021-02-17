Insider Buying: Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) SVP Purchases 12,000 Shares of Stock

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) SVP Abraham N. Oler bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Abraham N. Oler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Abraham N. Oler bought 30,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Abraham N. Oler bought 20,000 shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.26 per share, for a total transaction of $5,200.00.

ONTX opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64,517 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $105,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

