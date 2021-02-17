Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Buys 750 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Carolina Espinal purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84) per share, for a total transaction of £14,835 ($19,382.02).

HVPE stock opened at GBX 1,998 ($26.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,920.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,754.18. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 857 ($11.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030 ($26.52). The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 837.38.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.