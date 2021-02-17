Insider Buying: Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Insider Buys 45,085 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 10,507 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62.

DCOM opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dime Community Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

