Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Inogen news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $449,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,851.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,920 over the last ninety days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

