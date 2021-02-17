Inogen (INGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Inogen to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Inogen stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.
INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
