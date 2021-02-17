Innova 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.00 (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Innova has a market cap of $112,223.43 and $12.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Innova has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010459 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000584 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

Innova can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

