Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 71,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of -117.75 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.