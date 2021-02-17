Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will report sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $13.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 459,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,644,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. Infosys has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.