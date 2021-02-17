Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $473.13

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 473.13 ($6.18) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.91). Informa plc (INF.L) shares last traded at GBX 528 ($6.90), with a volume of 2,674,756 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 613.60 ($8.02).

The company has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 529.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 473.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

