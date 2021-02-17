IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $338.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $379.87. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.59 and its 200 day moving average is $338.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

