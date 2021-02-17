IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $136.16 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

