IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 106,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

